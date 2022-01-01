Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in The Dalles

Go
The Dalles restaurants
Toast

The Dalles restaurants that serve cake

Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

408 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about Petite Provence
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$9.00
Layer upon layer of decadent chocolate cake and creamy rich fudge.
Chocolate Volcano Cake$7.00
Rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten chocolate center, topped with whipped cream.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Tall Stack Flat Cakes$9.49
3 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes
Short Stack Flat Cakes$8.49
2 Fluffy buttermilk flat cakes
More about Cousins Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in The Dalles

Cobb Salad

Reuben

Chef Salad

French Toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

Quesadillas

Bread Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near The Dalles to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston