Garden salad in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants that serve garden salad

Last Stop Saloon image

GRILL

Last Stop Saloon

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Garden salad$8.00
More about Last Stop Saloon
Banner pic

 

Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st

2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.25
Our house made salad with your choice of dressing!
More about Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st

