Chicken sandwiches in The Dalles

PASTRY
Petite Provence - The Dalles
408 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Chicken breast filet smothered with caramelized onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli. Served on our grilled French bread.
Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st
2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with dressing, lettuce, tomato and sweet-hot mustard
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
Breaded chicken breast with dressing, pickles, lettuce and tomato