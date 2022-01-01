Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in The Dalles

Go
The Dalles restaurants
Toast

The Dalles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PASTRY

Petite Provence - The Dalles

408 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Chicken breast filet smothered with caramelized onions, sliced tomato, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli. Served on our grilled French bread.
More about Petite Provence - The Dalles
Item pic

 

Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st

2938 E 2nd st, The Dalles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.25
A grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with dressing, lettuce, tomato and sweet-hot mustard
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Breaded chicken breast with dressing, pickles, lettuce and tomato
More about Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st

Browse other tasty dishes in The Dalles

Mushroom Burgers

Quesadillas

Cake

Reuben

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cheeseburgers

Clam Chowder

Map

More near The Dalles to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (313 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (313 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (877 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (874 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston