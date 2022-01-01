Chicken salad in Toledo
Toledo restaurants that serve chicken salad
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
diced chicken breast, avocado and fried onion
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Chicago Post Cafe
5658 W Central AVE, Toledo
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans
Carlos Poco Loco
1809 Adams St., Toledo
|Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad
|$14.95
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
The Brick Bar
413 Madison Ave, Toledo
|Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Deet's BBQ
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo
|Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
|$7.99
Chopped romaine & spring mix.
*Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread croutons, dressing.