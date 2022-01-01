Chicken salad in Toledo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

3330 W Central Ave unit A3, Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.49
diced chicken breast, avocado and fried onion
More about Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Chicago Post Cafe

5658 W Central AVE, Toledo

Avg 4.9 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.29
Chicken mayo apple grapes pecans
More about Chicago Post Cafe
Carlos Poco Loco image

 

Carlos Poco Loco

1809 Adams St., Toledo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad$14.95
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$16.25
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
More about Carlos Poco Loco
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken) image

 

The Brick Bar

413 Madison Ave, Toledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$6.99
Up to *7 Toppings on Chopped
Romaine & Spring Mix with pulled chicken.
*Cucumber, tomato, corn, chick pea, sweet potato, carrot, corn bread crouton
More about The Brick Bar
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Deet's BBQ

4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107, Toledo

Avg 4.4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)$7.99
Chopped romaine & spring mix.
*Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread croutons, dressing.
More about Deet's BBQ
Half Time Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Half Time Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St, Toledo

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cesear Salad$10.00
More about Half Time Pizza

