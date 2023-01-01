Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Tonawanda

Tonawanda restaurants that serve garlic bread

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda - Brighton

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

Garlic Bread Cheese$5.00
Plain Garlic Bread$3.50
Spinach Garlic Bread$5.50
Restaurant banner

 

Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

11 Main Street, Tonawanda

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$5.99
