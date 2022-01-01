Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Jasmine Thai

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda

Avg 4.5 (926 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodles Soup$15.95
(Pho) Rice noodles, fresh beef slices, meat ball, in clear beef broth
More about Jasmine Thai
Consumer pic

 

Chan's wok - 796 Young St

796 Young St, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup (Pt)$3.85
w. Cripsy Noddle
More about Chan's wok - 796 Young St

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Cheese Pizza

Cannolis

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Pad Thai

Tacos

Taco Pizza

Wontons

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston