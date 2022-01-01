Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

Avert Brasserie

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

