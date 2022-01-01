Go
Toast

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

Come in and enjoy!

22 raymond rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Barbacoa Bowl$11.95
guajillo chili braised brisket chipotle salsa taco slaw salsa mexicana
Agua Fresca$4.00
Veggie Bowl$7.95
charred seasonal veggies, rice and beans, pico de gallo, mexican slaw
Pollo Frito Bowl$13.95
crispy chicken, chipotle crema, bacon, salsa, mexicana arroz
Papa Fritas Con Queso$5.95
house fries, fundido, ranchera
Mango & Pina salad$6.95
Toro Caesar$7.25
ajo crema, cotija, crujientes
Chicken Tinga Bowl$10.95
chipotle pulled chicken red pepper rice queso fundido pico de gallo
Molotes$5.95
potato & cheese stuffed crispy masa avocado crema
Street Corn Esquites$5.95
chili-lime aioli, cotija
See full menu

Location

22 raymond rd

west hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Max Burger - West Hartford

No reviews yet

A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Avert Brasserie

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston