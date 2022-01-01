Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

SIDE || Teriyaki Beef
Sliced teriyaki beef served on a bed of cabbage and topped with teriyaki sauce. No cabbage on larger portions. Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
Teriyaki Beef
Chargrilled, tender, and marinated steak sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
Teriyaki Beef Bowl$11.50
Chargrilled tender sliced teriyaki steak. Served with two scoops of steamed rice.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Teriyaki Beef Plate$19.00
Chargrilled, tender marinated steak, sliced and served on a bed of cabbage and topped with teriyaki sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad.
Teriyaki Beef
Chargrilled, tender, and marinated steak sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
Teriyaki Beef Sticks | DZ$35.00
Tender marinated beef on a bamboo skewer, grilled and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce. | DZ
