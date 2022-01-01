Beef teriyaki in Torrance
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|SIDE || Teriyaki Beef
Sliced teriyaki beef served on a bed of cabbage and topped with teriyaki sauce. No cabbage on larger portions. Side & pound options available. | 1 lb (serves 2-4)
|Teriyaki Beef
Chargrilled, tender, and marinated steak sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
|Teriyaki Beef Bowl
|$11.50
Chargrilled tender sliced teriyaki steak. Served with two scoops of steamed rice.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Teriyaki Beef Plate
|$19.00
Chargrilled, tender marinated steak, sliced and served on a bed of cabbage and topped with teriyaki sauce. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad.
|Teriyaki Beef Sticks | DZ
|$35.00
Tender marinated beef on a bamboo skewer, grilled and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce. | DZ