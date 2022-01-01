French fries in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve french fries
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|French Fries
|$2.99
RAMEN
Zabon Ramen
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B, Torrance
|French Fries
|$5.95
Shoestring French Fries (VEGAN)
loft hawaiian restaurant
3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.45
loft hawaiian restaurant
2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.45