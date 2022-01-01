Cobb salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken + Iceberg Lettuce + Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Tomato + Avocado + Green Onion + Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and a sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of mixed greens served with your choice of dressing.