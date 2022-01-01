Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
Grilled Chicken + Iceberg Lettuce + Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Tomato + Avocado + Green Onion + Dressing
More about The Brews Hall
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and a sliced hard boiled egg on a bed of mixed greens served with your choice of dressing.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.80
Classic cobb made fresh daily.
More about Torrance Bakery

