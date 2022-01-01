Strawberry shortcake in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Guava Strawberry Shortcake
|$40.00
An amazing idea would be to pick up our onolicious Guava Strawberry Shortcake! Guava chiffon cake filled with fresh strawberries and guava glaze and iced with a whipped cream frosting. Topped with a cream cheese and whipped cream blend and a fresh strawberry border.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Guava Strawberry Shortcake
|$40.00
An amazing idea would be to pick up our onolicious Guava Strawberry Shortcake! Guava chiffon cake filled with fresh strawberries and guava glaze and iced with a whipped cream frosting. Topped with a cream cheese and whipped cream blend and a fresh strawberry border.
