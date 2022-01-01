Strawberry shortcake in Torrance

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guava Strawberry Shortcake$40.00
An amazing idea would be to pick up our onolicious Guava Strawberry Shortcake! Guava chiffon cake filled with fresh strawberries and guava glaze and iced with a whipped cream frosting. Topped with a cream cheese and whipped cream blend and a fresh strawberry border.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Guava Strawberry Shortcake$40.00
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

