Pumpkin cheesecake in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Chiffon Cheesecake | SLICE$6.50
A slice of traditional graham cracker crust filled with a layer of traditional cheesecake and a layer of pumpkin chiffon. Frosted with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Topped with pumpkin puree, glaze, and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Chiffon Cheesecake | 7"$36.00
A traditional graham cracker crust filled with a layer of traditional cheesecake and a layer of pumpkin chiffon. Frosted with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Topped with pumpkin puree, glaze, and whipped cream.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Chiffon Cheesecake | 7"$36.00
A traditional graham cracker crust filled with a layer of traditional cheesecake and a layer of pumpkin chiffon. Frosted with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Topped with pumpkin puree, glaze, and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Chiffon Cheesecake | SLICE$6.50
A slice of traditional graham cracker crust filled with a layer of traditional cheesecake and a layer of pumpkin chiffon. Frosted with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Topped with pumpkin puree, glaze, and whipped cream.
More about King's Hawaiian - The Local Place

