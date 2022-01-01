Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve pies

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

Custard Pie$15.00
Traditional pie shell filled with egg-based custard.
Apple Pie$15.00
Traditional pie shell with apple filling and a crown cutout.
Banana Mac Berry Pie$29.00
Traditional pie shell coated in chocolate, filled with macadamia nut Bavarian cream and sliced bananas. Topped with whole strawberries, drizzled with melted chocolate, garnished with a whipped cream border, and sprinkled with macadamia nuts.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
TURNOVER || Apple Pie$3.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with apple cinnamon filling.
Apple Pie$15.00
Traditional pie shell with apple filling.
Key Lime Pie$17.00
Find our Key Lime Pie at the end of the rainbow at King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant. Traditional pie shell filled with key lime custard, whipped cream border, and fresh fruit garnishes (strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries).
