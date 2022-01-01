Pies in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Custard Pie
|$15.00
Traditional pie shell filled with egg-based custard.
|Apple Pie
|$15.00
Traditional pie shell with apple filling and a crown cutout.
|Banana Mac Berry Pie
|$29.00
Traditional pie shell coated in chocolate, filled with macadamia nut Bavarian cream and sliced bananas. Topped with whole strawberries, drizzled with melted chocolate, garnished with a whipped cream border, and sprinkled with macadamia nuts.
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|TURNOVER || Apple Pie
|$3.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with apple cinnamon filling.
|Apple Pie
|$15.00
Traditional pie shell with apple filling.
|Key Lime Pie
|$17.00
Find our Key Lime Pie at the end of the rainbow at King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant. Traditional pie shell filled with key lime custard, whipped cream border, and fresh fruit garnishes (strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries).