Beef stew in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve beef stew

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE || Beef Stew$4.00
Tender beef and country-style vegetables slowly simmered with mild herbs and spices.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Plate$13.00
Tender beef and country-style vegetables slowly simmered with mild herbs and spices. Served Hawaiian plate lunch style with steamed rice and potato macaroni salad.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

