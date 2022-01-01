Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$20.00
A traditional pie crust filled with a sweet and gooey caramel filling, topped with toasted pecans.
Pecan Pie$20.00
A traditional pie crust filled with a sweet and gooey caramel filling, topped with toasted pecans.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
Item pic

 

GOOD VIBES PIZZA - 22825 Hawthorne Blvd

22825 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PECAN PIE$4.99
More about GOOD VIBES PIZZA - 22825 Hawthorne Blvd
Item pic

 

King's Hawaiian - The Local Place

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$20.00
A traditional pie crust filled with a sweet and gooey caramel filling, topped with toasted pecans.
More about King's Hawaiian - The Local Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Steamed Rice

Katsu

Teriyaki Chicken

Caprese Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Salmon Sandwiches

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston