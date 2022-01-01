Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Troy

Troy restaurants
Troy restaurants that serve garlic bread

Banner pic

 

Troy Family Restaurant

307 Bargraves Blvd, Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.50
More about Troy Family Restaurant
Alfonzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

611 Edwardsville Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$3.59
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.99
Kids Fettuchini & Garlic Bread$5.99
More about Alfonzo's Pizzeria

