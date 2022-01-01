Chopped salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|The "Crunch" Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Fresh, Crunchy and Raw. Spinach topped with apple, grape, walnut, sunflower seed, asparagus, zucchini, squash, cucumber and black olive. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles and avocado slices.
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley
|Chopped Veggie Salad (entree)
|$12.95
|Chopped Veggie Salad (Side)
|$7.00
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli couscous, red onion & pepitas with buttermilk herb dressing (v)
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli
couscous, red onion & pepitas
with buttermilk herb dressing (v)