Chopped salad in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve chopped salad

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The "Crunch" Chopped Salad$13.99
Fresh, Crunchy and Raw. Spinach topped with apple, grape, walnut, sunflower seed, asparagus, zucchini, squash, cucumber and black olive. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles and avocado slices.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Banner pic

 

Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom

11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Veggie Salad (entree)$12.95
Chopped Veggie Salad (Side)$7.00
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chopped Salad$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli couscous, red onion & pepitas with buttermilk herb dressing (v)
Southwest Chopped Salad$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli
couscous, red onion & pepitas
with buttermilk herb dressing (v)
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food

