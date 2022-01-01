Fried rice in Tucson
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Fried Rice Vegetable
|$11.40
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables and egg.
|Fried Rice New York Steak
|$14.70
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and NY Steak.
|Fried Rice Shrimp
|$16.10
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and Shrimp.
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Fried Rice Vegetable
|$11.40
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables and egg.
|Fried Rice Combination
|$17.80
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, Chicken Breast, NY Steak, and Shrimp
|Fried Rice New York Steak
|$14.70
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and NY Steak