Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Vegetable$11.40
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables and egg.
Fried Rice New York Steak$14.70
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and NY Steak.
Fried Rice Shrimp$16.10
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and Shrimp.
More about Sushi Garden
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Vegetable$11.40
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables and egg.
Fried Rice Combination$17.80
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, Chicken Breast, NY Steak, and Shrimp
Fried Rice New York Steak$14.70
Fried rice with stir fried vegetables, egg, and NY Steak
More about Sushi Garden
Restaurant banner

 

EZ Bachi - Tucson

63 E. Congress St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$8.99
FRIED RICE$5.50
More about EZ Bachi - Tucson

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Squid

Cake

Brulee

Cucumber Salad

Clam Chowder

Enchiladas

Tiramisu

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston