Pork belly in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Pork Belly Plate
|$15.00
Sliced Pork Belly plate served with your choice of two sides, bread and
your choice of BBQ sauce.
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and
Jalapenos on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
|Pork Belly BTP
|$15.00
Smoked Pork Belly by the pound.
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Single Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
|Three Pork Belly Tacos
|$9.50
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas
|Pork Belly
|$6.00