Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve nachos

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Nachos$12.49
Eclectic Nachos$10.99
Cheese Nachos$5.49
More about Eclectic Cafe
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cauliflower Nachos$12.00
Cauliflower florets lightly battered and fried covered in lemon juice, roasted green chilies, garlic, cilantro, and tomato served with our house cilantro crema
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRRIA NACHOS$14.99
More about La Chingada
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$13.50
Chips, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar-jack Cheese 12
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burnt End Nachos$9.25
House-made tortilla chips, burnt ends, spicy cheese sauce, jalapeños, chives
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Neighborhood Nachos$14.99
Nacho beer cheese, pico, beans, Guacamole & sour cream. Topped with your choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken or Mushrooms.
More about The Neighborhood
Main pic

 

CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRRIA NACHOS$13.50
More about CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Bulgogi

Edamame

Lentil Soup

Rice Bowls

Pasta Salad

Yakisoba

Crab Sticks

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston