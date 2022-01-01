Nachos in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve nachos
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.49
|Eclectic Nachos
|$10.99
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.49
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Fried Cauliflower Nachos
|$12.00
Cauliflower florets lightly battered and fried covered in lemon juice, roasted green chilies, garlic, cilantro, and tomato served with our house cilantro crema
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Nachos
|$13.50
Chips, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar-jack Cheese 12
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Burnt End Nachos
|$9.25
House-made tortilla chips, burnt ends, spicy cheese sauce, jalapeños, chives
More about The Neighborhood
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
|Neighborhood Nachos
|$14.99
Nacho beer cheese, pico, beans, Guacamole & sour cream. Topped with your choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken or Mushrooms.