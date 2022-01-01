Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Vancouver restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Kenji's Ramen & Grill

204 SE Park Plaza Dr Suite 103, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawns (Fried) Side$3.00
More about Kenji's Ramen & Grill
The Cove Restaurant image

 

The Cove Restaurant

5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Spice Tempura Prawns$18.00
Crispy cashew breading, hot+sweet mustard sauce, chili sauce.
More about The Cove Restaurant

