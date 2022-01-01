Ventura Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Ventura

Margarita Villa image

 

Margarita Villa

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bean, Rice and Cheese Burrito$13.00
Served dry with a house salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Rich broth with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with tortillia strips and melted cheese
Street Tacos Plate$16.00
Three soft corn totillias topped with onions and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and rice, beans
More about Margarita Villa
Two Trees Restaurant & Taps image

 

Two Trees Restaurant & Taps

7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$8.00
Donas
More about Two Trees Restaurant & Taps
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) image

 

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)

4020 East Main Street, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura)

