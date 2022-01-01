French fries in Verona

Lakeside Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers served with a side of honey mustard. Select "Make it a Platter" to add fries and side coleslaw.
Thursday Family Meal$32.99
Fundraiser Thursday: February 3rd
Supporting Verona High School Field Hockey
Rigatoni Italiano, served with salad & bread. $32.99 (Rigatoni with sausage, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in garlic sauce white wine sauce)
Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Sloppy
Triple decker sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and mustard on rye bread garnished with a tooth-picked olive
French Fries image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.95
Straight cut fries and salt.
