French fries in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve french fries
More about Lakeside Deli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers served with a side of honey mustard. Select "Make it a Platter" to add fries and side coleslaw.
|Thursday Family Meal
|$32.99
Fundraiser Thursday: February 3rd
Supporting Verona High School Field Hockey
Rigatoni Italiano, served with salad & bread. $32.99 (Rigatoni with sausage, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in garlic sauce white wine sauce)
|Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Sloppy
Triple decker sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and mustard on rye bread garnished with a tooth-picked olive