Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Villa Park

Go
Villa Park restaurants
Toast

Villa Park restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace

17W615 Butterfield Rd, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Panini$6.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Meltdown Panini$15.09
Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss
cheeses, served on Challah bread.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace

Browse other tasty dishes in Villa Park

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheesecake

Croissants

Bruschetta

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Villa Park to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston