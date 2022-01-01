Chopped salad in Villa Park
Villa Park restaurants that serve chopped salad
Positano Ristorante
17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese, cucumbers, scallions and crumbled proscuitto tossed in our house balsamic dressing
More Brewing Company
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|The Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Bacon, red onion, tomato, pasta, bleu cheese, chopped spring mix tossed in house avocado cilatro-lime vinaigrette.
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.