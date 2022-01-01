Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Villa Park

Go
Villa Park restaurants
Toast

Villa Park restaurants that serve chopped salad

Positano Ristorante image

 

Positano Ristorante

17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, bleu cheese, cucumbers, scallions and crumbled proscuitto tossed in our house balsamic dressing
More about Positano Ristorante
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
The Chopped Salad$13.00
Bacon, red onion, tomato, pasta, bleu cheese, chopped spring mix tossed in house avocado cilatro-lime vinaigrette.
More about More Brewing Company
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1S 616 Midwest Road, Oakbrook Terrace

Avg 4.5 (2447 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Villa Park

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Naan

Chili

Mango Smoothies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Villa Park to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston