Tandoori chicken in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
|$19.00
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps * (GF)
|$9.00
Open-flame grilled tandoori chicken, onion, peppers cashew nuts.
* Contains tree-nuts
|Tandoori Chicken (GF) - HALF
|$14.00
HALF Young chicken, chilies, ginger, garlic, garam masala, Lemon. BBQ’d in Tandoor.
|Tandoori Chicken (GF) - FULL
|$20.00
FULL Young chicken, chilies, ginger, garlic, garam masala, Lemon. BBQ’d in Tandoor.
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
