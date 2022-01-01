Mac and cheese in Wallingford
Wallingford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Westbrook Lobster
SEAFOOD
Westbrook Lobster
300 Church Street, Wallingford
|Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n Cheese
|$22.00
crispy buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, green onion, bread crumbs, orecchiette pasta + cheese sauce
|Short Rib Mac 'n Cheese
|$23.00
slow braised short rib, four cheese mac 'n cheese.
|Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
|$29.00
Three cheese blend, cast-iron skillet baked, bread crumbs, Baked with fresh picked lobster meat.
More about Tap and Vine
Tap and Vine
171 Quinnipiac Street, Wallingford
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00