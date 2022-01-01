Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak salad in
Walpole
/
Walpole
/
Steak Salad
Walpole restaurants that serve steak salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rico's Pizzeria
1351 Main St, Walpole
Avg 4.7
(89 reviews)
Steak Tip Salad
$12.95
More about Rico's Pizzeria
The Raven's Nest
998 Main St, Walpole
No reviews yet
Steak & Bleu Salad
$18.95
Bourbon tips, mixed greens, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.
More about The Raven's Nest
