Steak salad in Walpole

Walpole restaurants
Walpole restaurants that serve steak salad

Rico's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rico's Pizzeria

1351 Main St, Walpole

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$12.95
More about Rico's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Raven's Nest

998 Main St, Walpole

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Bleu Salad$18.95
Bourbon tips, mixed greens, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing.
More about The Raven's Nest

