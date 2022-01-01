Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Warrensburg

Go
Warrensburg restaurants
Toast

Warrensburg restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

ZYDECO'S image

 

ZYDECO'S

609 East Young Ave, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin$10.00
More about ZYDECO'S
Item pic

 

Heroes Restaurant & Pub

107 W Pine St, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$9.89
Lightly breaded and deep-fried jumbo tenderloin from Alewell's Country meats served on a toasted kaiser roll with tomatoes, pickles, and red onions.
More about Heroes Restaurant & Pub

