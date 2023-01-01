Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Warrenton

Go
Warrenton restaurants
Toast

Warrenton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Third + Main image

 

Third + Main

15 South Third Street, Warrenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
More about Third + Main
Cafe at Farm Station image

 

Café at Farm Station

7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap (DF)$10.00
Our famous chicken salad and organic spring mix in a wrap.
More about Café at Farm Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Warrenton

Pies

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Curry

Cake

Short Ribs

Cheesecake

Map

More near Warrenton to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston