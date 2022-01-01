Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Warrenton

Go
Warrenton restaurants
Toast

Warrenton restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Cafe at Farm Station image

 

Cafe at Farm Station

7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Sunshine Sandwich$10.00
Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, vegan mozzarella, and a lemon basil aioli.
Vegan Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Vegan chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, vegan cheese, spicy mayo, on ciabatta.
More about Cafe at Farm Station
Item pic

FRUITS

The Natural Marketplace

5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton

Avg 4.8 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Raw Vegan Sandwich$12.99
Fresh Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, and Lettuce with Hummus and our House Walnut Vinaigrette
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
More about The Natural Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Warrenton

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Meatloaf

Pretzels

Map

More near Warrenton to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston