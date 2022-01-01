Vegan sandwiches in Warrenton
Warrenton restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
Cafe at Farm Station
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton
|Vegan Sunshine Sandwich
|$10.00
Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, vegan mozzarella, and a lemon basil aioli.
|Vegan Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Vegan chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, vegan cheese, spicy mayo, on ciabatta.
The Natural Marketplace
5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton
|Raw Vegan Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, and Lettuce with Hummus and our House Walnut Vinaigrette
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available