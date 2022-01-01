French fries in Warwick

Warwick restaurants that serve french fries

Providence Provisions image

CHICKEN WINGS

Providence Provisions

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain HotDog$5.00
Veggie Burger$13.00
Meatball Sub$15.00
More about Providence Provisions
Apponaug Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Apponaug Brewing Company

334 Knight Street, Warwick

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork$12.00
house made pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, vinegar based cole slaw topped with fried onion strings on potato rolls
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, sweet pickles, served on potato rolls
Chicken Strips$10.00
plain, house made fried chicken tenderloins, choice of dipping sauce
More about Apponaug Brewing Company

