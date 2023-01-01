Fruit tarts in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fruit tarts
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Red Fruit Tart Slice
|$8.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Large Red Fruit Tart (Serves 10)
|$59.99
The strong flavor of red fruit is offset by vanilla custard and crispy, flaky pastry. Available as individual slices or a whole tart serving 8 to 10 people.