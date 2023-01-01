Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fruit tarts

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Fruit Tart Slice$8.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Red Fruit Tart (Serves 10)$59.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
The strong flavor of red fruit is offset by vanilla custard and crispy, flaky pastry. Available as individual slices or a whole tart serving 8 to 10 people.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

