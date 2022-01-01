Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Waterford
/
Waterford
/
Tacos
Waterford restaurants that serve tacos
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
1715 N Telegraph, Waterford
Avg 4.3
(390 reviews)
Beef Hard Tacos
$9.98
Hard Shell Beef Taco "Carte"
$6.99
More about Trini & Carmen's Waterford
HOT DOGS
Jerry’s Coney Island
5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
Avg 4.5
(476 reviews)
Taco Salad
$8.49
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford
Chili
Scallops
Sliders
Greek Salad
Burritos
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Chicken Rolls
More near Waterford to explore
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston