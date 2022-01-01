Chicken pizza in Waterford
Waterford restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, blue cheese, red onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
|10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese