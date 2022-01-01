Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Lightly breaded and fried Mac and Cheese bites
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
Doc's On The Fox image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's On The Fox

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
16" Mac N Cheese Pizza$22.00
Side of Mac N Cheese$3.00
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Al dente pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of many different toppings.
More about Doc's On The Fox

