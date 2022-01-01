Mac and cheese in Waterford
Waterford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Lightly breaded and fried Mac and Cheese bites
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's On The Fox
232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford
|16" Mac N Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
|Side of Mac N Cheese
|$3.00
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Al dente pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of many different toppings.