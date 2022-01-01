Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve salmon

Nzuko - Watertown image

 

Nzuko - Watertown

60 Howard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ginger Garlic Salmon$30.00
Mushroom rice, Plantains, and roasted veggies
More about Nzuko - Watertown
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$17.99
Two poached eggs served on an English muffin with smoked salmon and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Smoked Salmon$6.99
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$12.99
Bagel sandwich with smoked salmon, capers, tomato, lettuce, red onion & cream cheese.
More about Uncommon Grounds

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Cobbler

Mac And Cheese

Sundaes

Coleslaw

Tortas

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston