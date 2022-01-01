Salmon in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve salmon
Nzuko - Watertown
60 Howard Street, Watertown
|Ginger Garlic Salmon
|$30.00
Mushroom rice, Plantains, and roasted veggies
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$17.99
Two poached eggs served on an English muffin with smoked salmon and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
|Smoked Salmon
|$6.99
|Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$12.99
Bagel sandwich with smoked salmon, capers, tomato, lettuce, red onion & cream cheese.