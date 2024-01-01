Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Wayne

Wayne restaurants
Wayne restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

The Goat's Beard - Wayne

103 North Wayne Ave, Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Mac & Cheese$14.00
gnocchi | 3 cheese bechamel | pretzel bread crumbs
More about The Goat's Beard - Wayne
753478fa-68d1-4cb7-bce4-5a3be8a82ad6 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentino$22.00
Ricotta gnocchi, marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Autumn Gnocchi$24.00
ricotta gnocchi with roasted delicata squash, gooseberries, pecans, sage-brown butter and a touch of cream
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

