French fries in Wayzata

Wayzata restaurants
Wayzata restaurants that serve french fries

McCormick's Pub & Restaurant

331 Broadway Ave S, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
with truffle aioli
More about McCormick's Pub & Restaurant
6Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Dip French Fries$11.95
béarnaise, truffle aioli, curry ketchup
More about 6Smith

