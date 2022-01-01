Fajitas in Weslaco
Weslaco restaurants that serve fajitas
Arturo's Bar and Grill
2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco
|Extra Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.95
|Diego's Fajita Roll
|$17.00
Thinly sliced fajita, grilled and stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
|Cecilia's Fajita Tacos
|$14.00
Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Casa De Marisco
502 W PIKE, WESLACO
|CAMARON Y FAJITA
|$22.39
Fajita and 3 shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast, tortillas and an appetizer fish soup.
|CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE
|$11.79
Chicken fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.
|FAJITA TACOS
|$15.59
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.