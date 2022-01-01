Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Weslaco

Weslaco restaurants
Weslaco restaurants that serve fajitas

Arturo's Bar and Grill image

 

Arturo's Bar and Grill

2303 West Express Way 83, Weslaco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Extra Beef Fajita Taco$3.95
Diego's Fajita Roll$17.00
Thinly sliced fajita, grilled and stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Cecilia's Fajita Tacos$14.00
Chicken or beef fajitas: corn or flour tacos, served with Mexican rice and your choice of charro or refried beans.
More about Arturo's Bar and Grill
Casa De Marisco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casa De Marisco

502 W PIKE, WESLACO

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAMARON Y FAJITA$22.39
Fajita and 3 shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast, tortillas and an appetizer fish soup.
CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE$11.79
Chicken fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.
FAJITA TACOS$15.59
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
More about Casa De Marisco

