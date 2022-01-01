West Bend sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in West Bend
SANDWICHES
Cafe Floriana
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
|Espresso Lattes
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!
|Baked Oatmeal
|$4.00
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Soup Korner
1803 N Main St, West Bend
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN
Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN
|Broccoli and Cheese-VG
|$4.75
Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.
|Chicken Noodle
Classic chicken noodle is loaded with vegetables, chicken in chicken base broth. Get it with or without noodles for a gluten free option.