West Bend sandwich spots you'll love

Go
West Bend restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in West Bend

Cafe Floriana image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Floriana

611 Veterans Ave, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
Espresso Lattes
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!
Baked Oatmeal$4.00
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
More about Cafe Floriana
Soup Korner image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Soup Korner

1803 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.8 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN
Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN
Broccoli and Cheese-VG$4.75
Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.
Chicken Noodle
Classic chicken noodle is loaded with vegetables, chicken in chicken base broth. Get it with or without noodles for a gluten free option.
More about Soup Korner
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop image

 

Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop

804 Paradise Dr, West Bend

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Bend

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West Bend to explore

Oconomowoc

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston