Lobsters in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Lobsters
West Bend restaurants that serve lobsters
Gary's Place
110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend
No reviews yet
Poor Mans Lobster
$18.00
More about Gary's Place
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St
1803 N Main St, West Bend
Avg 4.8
(102 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$0.00
This bisque combines milk, cream, lobster meat, tomato paste and spices.
More about Soup Korner - 1803 N. Main St
