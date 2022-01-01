Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
West Bend
/
West Bend
/
Mozzarella Sticks
West Bend restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Gary's Place
110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$9.00
House Made Wonton wrapped Mozzarella served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Gary's Place
Copper River Bar & Grill
111 N Main Suite 104, West Bend
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
More about Copper River Bar & Grill
