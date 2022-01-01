Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in West Bend

West Bend restaurants
West Bend restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Gary's Place

110 Wisconsin Street, West Bend

MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
House Made Wonton wrapped Mozzarella served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Gary's Place
Copper River Bar & Grill

111 N Main Suite 104, West Bend

Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Copper River Bar & Grill

