Cookies in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve cookies
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Root 9 Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Cookie
|$1.95
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Peanut Butter Cookies
|$1.39
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.39
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.39
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
|Cookies
|$2.00
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.39
|Peanut Butter Cookies
|$1.39
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.39
Epicurean Feast
1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Chocolate dipped Peanut Butter cookie
|$2.50
Peanut butter cookie dipped in melted chocolate. Darn good cookie.
|Chocolate dipped pistachio cookie
|$2.50
Chocolate chip and pistachio cookie dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with crushed pistachios. HEAVEN!!
|6" CC Cookie for 2
|$6.00
Our CLASSIC Love Chunk Vegan OG chocolate chip cookie made with enough LOVE to share....but you may not want to...