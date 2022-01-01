Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Root 9 Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Cookie$1.95
More about Dartcor
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookies$1.39
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.39
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.39
More about Cafe Services
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Rize Pizza
Bagel Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bistro

1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester

Avg 3.8 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.00
More about Bagel Bistro
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.39
Peanut Butter Cookies$1.39
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.39
More about Cafe Services
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate dipped Peanut Butter cookie$2.50
Peanut butter cookie dipped in melted chocolate. Darn good cookie.
Chocolate dipped pistachio cookie$2.50
Chocolate chip and pistachio cookie dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with crushed pistachios. HEAVEN!!
6" CC Cookie for 2$6.00
Our CLASSIC Love Chunk Vegan OG chocolate chip cookie made with enough LOVE to share....but you may not want to...
More about Love Again Local
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$1.00
More about Pizza Peddler

