Egg sandwiches in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.40
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.75
|1 Egg Sandwich
|$2.85
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
|Maes Fried Egg Sandwich
|$8.25
|Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|One Egg with Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
|One Egg with Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$4.75