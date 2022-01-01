Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Bagel Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bistro

1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester

Avg 3.8 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.40
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
1 Egg Sandwich$2.85
More about Bagel Bistro
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maes Fried Egg Sandwich$8.25
Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
More about Mae's WC
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
One Egg with Cheese Sandwich$5.50
One Egg with Meat & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Egg Salad Sandwich$4.75
More about Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
HAM EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
PORK ROLL EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
SCRAPPLE EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Clam Chowder

Chicken Caesar Salad

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Tortellini

Buffalo Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston