Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Bagel Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bistro

1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester

Avg 3.8 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Sandwich$8.45
More about Bagel Bistro
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Sandwich$7.50
Grilled Homemade Tuna Salad & Cheese on your choice of white, wheat, rye or multi-grain bread
More about Riggtown Oven
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chickpea "tuna" sandwich$12.50
Our delicious chickpea "tuna" on your choice of soft cuban roll, seeded and toasted multigrain bread, or gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white wine vinaigrette dressing. Deliciously addicive!
*Can be made Gluten free*
More about Love Again Local
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$5.50
More about Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SANDWICH$15.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Salad

Hummus

Avocado Salad

Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Tortellini

Lentil Soup

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston