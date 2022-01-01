Tuna sandwiches in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$8.45
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$7.50
Grilled Homemade Tuna Salad & Cheese on your choice of white, wheat, rye or multi-grain bread
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Chickpea "tuna" sandwich
|$12.50
Our delicious chickpea "tuna" on your choice of soft cuban roll, seeded and toasted multigrain bread, or gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white wine vinaigrette dressing. Deliciously addicive!
*Can be made Gluten free*