Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve coleslaw

Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Coleslaw$2.50
More about Pizza Peddler
Consumer pic

 

Fire Nashville Hot Chicken

126 East Gay Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$0.00
(House made coleslaw)
More about Fire Nashville Hot Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Stromboli

Caesar Salad

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Turkey Melts

Egg Sandwiches

Ham Sandwiches

Home Fries

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston