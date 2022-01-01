Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Coleslaw
West Chester restaurants that serve coleslaw
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
Avg 4
(262 reviews)
Homemade Coleslaw
$2.50
More about Pizza Peddler
Fire Nashville Hot Chicken
126 East Gay Street, West Chester
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$0.00
(House made coleslaw)
More about Fire Nashville Hot Chicken
Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester
Stromboli
Caesar Salad
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Turkey Melts
Egg Sandwiches
Ham Sandwiches
Home Fries
More near West Chester to explore
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston