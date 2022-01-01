Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in West Chester

West Chester restaurants that serve cobb salad

Salmon Cobb Salad image

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cobb Salad$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
More about Dartcor
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sante Fe Cobb Salad$7.99
Romaine, Bacon, Red Onions, Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hardboiled Eggs
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.00
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado & Gorgonzola Cheese over Romaine
More about Riggtown Oven
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sante Fe Cobb Salad$7.99
Romaine, Bacon, Red Onions, Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hardboiled Eggs
More about Cafe Services
Cobb Salad image

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
More about Epicurean Feast

