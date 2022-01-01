Cobb salad in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve cobb salad
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Sante Fe Cobb Salad
|$7.99
Romaine, Bacon, Red Onions, Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hardboiled Eggs
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado & Gorgonzola Cheese over Romaine
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
