Garlic chicken in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Tommy's Original Pizza
Tommy's Original Pizza
929 S High St, West Chester
|Chicken Spinach Garlic Prov Steak
|$10.00
More about Pizza Peddler
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|#5 White Garlic Chicken Portabella(18")
|$23.95
Grilled Chix, Portabella Mush, Garlic, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pep
|Lg White Garlic #5 Chicken Red Peppers Portabella
|$19.25
Grilled Chix, Portabella Mush, Garlic, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pep
|Sm #5 White Garlic Chicken Red Peppers Portabella
|$16.55
Grilled Chix, Portabella Mush, Garlic, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pep