Paninis in West Chester

More about Market Street Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Chicken Panini
|$9.25
Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough
More about Limoncello West Chester
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Guiseppi's Panini
|$14.00
san daniele mortadella, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, wild arugula, sundried tomato pesto
|Grilled Veggie Caprese Panini (vg)
|$14.00
eggplant, zucchini, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
More about Love Again Local
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Panini Italiano
|$13.00
House made salami and pepperoni with smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion, grilled on a seeded multigrain panini all warm and delicious with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$11.00
A classic made vegan with cheddar, our house made herbed feta, tomatoes and mayo grilled on a seeded multigrain panini. Optional ham, cuban pork, avocado and/or coconut bacon makes it even better yet.
*Can be made Gluten free*