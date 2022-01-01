Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve paninis

Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Panini$9.25
Chicken with brie, bacon, apples and sauteed onions on sourdough
PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guiseppi's Panini$14.00
san daniele mortadella, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, wild arugula, sundried tomato pesto
Grilled Veggie Caprese Panini (vg)$14.00
eggplant, zucchini, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
Panini Italiano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panini Italiano$13.00
House made salami and pepperoni with smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato and onion, grilled on a seeded multigrain panini all warm and delicious with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Cheese Panini$11.00
A classic made vegan with cheddar, our house made herbed feta, tomatoes and mayo grilled on a seeded multigrain panini. Optional ham, cuban pork, avocado and/or coconut bacon makes it even better yet.
*Can be made Gluten free*
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Brie Panini$14.75
